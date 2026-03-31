NHIA deploys boats to improve healthcare access on Volta Lake

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has procured four motorized boats to transport staff across Volta Lake, aiming to improve access to healthcare in island and hard-to-reach communities.

Each of the four regions bordering the lake will receive one boat to support staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in reaching underserved areas. The boats will also be used by personnel of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other allied health workers to carry out outreach services and strengthen healthcare delivery.

Beneficiary districts include Sene East and West, Pru, Asuogyaman, Kwahu Afram Plains North and South, North and South Dayi, North and Central Tongu, Kpando, Biakoye, Krachi West, Dambai, and Krachi Nchumuru, spanning the Volta, Eastern, Oti, and Bono East regions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Akosombo last Friday, NHIA Chief Executive, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, paid tribute to staff who have long risked their lives crossing rivers in fragile canoes powered by unreliable motors.

“These were not just logistical challenges; they were real threats to human lives. As the backbone and frontliners of the NHIS, it is our moral and institutional responsibility to ensure that staff are protected, equipped, and empowered to carry out their duties safely and effectively,” Dr Bampoe said.

He noted that the boats symbolized more than transport, representing safety, reliability, and dignity for health workers.

“They will significantly reduce the risks our staff face and enhance their ability to reach island communities and other hard-to-reach areas,” he added.

Dr Bampoe explained that the initiative aligns with his three-point vision for the NHIA: strengthening operational efficiency and staff welfare, building trust in the NHIS, and expanding access in line with the government’s commitment to Universal Health Care.

He emphasized that the boats would serve as a critical enabler of the government’s Free Primary Health Care policy, allowing healthcare workers to reach populations often last to be served, including fishermen in inland communities, mothers and children in remote settlements, and vulnerable households.

Dr Bampoe also acknowledged past leadership of the NHIA for laying the foundation for the current progress.

The Akosombohene, Nana Boafo Ansah Prem IV, who chaired the event, cautioned communities against misusing the boats:

“These boats must not be used for ferrying passengers or transporting goods. They are meant for healthcare delivery, and inappropriate use will lead to their deterioration and defeat their purpose.”

He commended the NHIA for providing safer and more reliable transportation for staff and health workers and expressed hope that similar interventions would continue.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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