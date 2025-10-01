Parliament’s Human Rights Committee praises government for raising prisoners’ feeding grant

The Human Rights Committee of Parliament has commended government for increasing the daily feeding grant for prisoners from GHS1.80 to GHS5.

Chairman of the Committee, Ernest Yaw Anim, described the move as an important step in promoting human dignity, in line with Article 15 of the 1992 Constitution and international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Committee also linked the development to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 3, and 10.

The Committee appealed to the Ministry of Finance to quickly release the GHS10 million funds allocated for the last quarter, as directed by President John Dramani Mahama

It also called on government to speed up the completion of the remand block at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons and to hasten the construction of a dedicated hospital for the Ghana Prisons Service.

According to the Committee, it remains committed to ensuring a just, progressive, and inclusive society for all.