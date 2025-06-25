Perseus Mining Ghana announces leadership transition

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited Company (PMGLC) has made key leadership changes at its Edikan operations, effective July 1, 2025.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said the appointments reflect the Perseus Mining group’s long-term commitment to nurturing internal talent and strengthening operational leadership across its mining assets.

It said Mr Daniel Egya-Mensah, currently General Manager of the Edikan Gold Mine, would assume the newly created role of Chief Executive Officer of PMGLC, having joined the company in 2023.

“In this new position, he will provide strategic guidance to the operational leadership team and oversee stakeholder engagement. With over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, he has held senior leadership roles at Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Teberebie Goldfields. Under his leadership over the last two years, Edikan has significantly improved its operational efficiency, enabling it to meet production, cost, and safety targets in 2024 and remain on track for 2025,” the statement said.

In parallel, Mining and Technical Services Manager Alexander Kofi Oduro is being promoted as General Manager of Edikan Gold Mine.

”With more than 17 years of experience in the mining sector in Ghana and internationally, he brings a wealth of expertise, innovation and strategic vision to the next phase of Edikan’s growth and development. In his previous role, he was instrumental in delivering new benchmarks for efficiency and innovation through his strategic approach to mine planning and optimization,” the statement said.

Amatus Niminye, currently Mine Operations Superintendent, will succeed Alexander as Mining and Technical Services Manager.

The statement said “Mr Niminye is known for his operational leadership and innovation, having led greenfield developments and implemented pioneering blasting techniques that enhanced financing and sustainability metrics. His commitment to excellence will continue to guide his leadership as he embarks on this new strategic role.”

It said Perseus Mining placed great value on the strength of its people and the unique talents they each bring.

As a recognised leader in the mining industry, the company is committed to investing in the next generation of highly skilled miners.

“By fostering internal talent, Perseus Mining ensures continuity of leadership across its operations while remaining true to its core values. 100 per cent of the Edikan Gold Mine’s management team and workforce are Ghanaian nationals,” the statement said

Perseus Mining Limited CEO and Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine said “The Perseus group has always believed that the foundation of our long-term success lies in the strength of its people. These key appointments in Ghana are a clear reflection of our deep commitment to developing talent from within and building a culture of leadership and excellence throughout our operations.”

