Police arrest 4, seize firearms, suspected narcotics in Mankranso

Four suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by the Mankranso District Police Command during an intelligence led operation at Kunsu Township in the Ashanti Region.

The operation led to the retrieval of a locally manufactured pistol, suspected narcotic substances and GH¢5,647. 40 believed to be proceeds from the alleged illicit trade.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, said the operation was carried out in the early hours of Friday, June 26, as part of the Police Service’s sustained efforts to clamp down on the trafficking and peddling of illicit drugs and other related criminal activities within the district.

The statement identified the suspects as Issaka Musah, 22, Amankwah Emmanuel, 25, Kwame Boateng, 32, and Appiah Prince, 23.

Items recovered from them included one locally manufactured pistol loaded with two BB rounds of ammunition, quantities of suspected Tramadol, red capsules, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a whitish powdery substance wrapped in paper and suspected to be cocaine.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects allegedly admitted ownership of the recovered exhibits.

It said the suspects remained in Police custody assisting with investigations and would be arraigned before court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The statement reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service’s resolve to combat drug related offences and organised crime, and urged the public to support the Police with timely and credible information to help identify and arrest criminals.

\the room of Peace Agbede led to the recovery of six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright and Silver, as well as 265 unused condoms.

The operation also resulted in the rescue of four female victims, aged between 18 and 20 years.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be put before the court to face charges, while investigations continue.

By Stephanie Birikorang