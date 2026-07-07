Police arrest convicted fraudster for financial crimes

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Eric Afoakwa, also known as “Chad”, who was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court and sentenced to eight years imprisonment for money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents, and tax evasion.

The convict was found guilty in 2019 on five out of six counts and was ordered by the court, presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa, to serve eight years in prison concurrently.

He was further directed to refund an amount of $132,660.00 to the complainant in that case.

Following the judgment, Eric Afoakwa went into hiding and was declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which has since requested the public for assistance to locate him.

On July 6, 2026, acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), a team from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit arrested the convict while he was preparing to leave the country.

According to the police, he will be handed over to EOCO to continue the enforcement of the court’s judgment.

The Ghana Police Service assured that it will continue to collaborate with relevant state agencies to ensure that fugitives from justice are arrested to face the full rigours of the law.