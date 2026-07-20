Police arrest five suspects, retrieve firearms and ammunition in Sapeiman operation

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested five people and retrieved firearms, ammunition and other offensive items during an intelligence led operation at Sapeiman Faase in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a press release issued by the Command on Monday, the operation was carried out jointly with the National Police Intelligence Directorate (NPID) on July 17, 2026.

The Police identified the suspects as Torgbui Agah Semaglo, 50, Shadrach Agah Semaglo, 22, William Kweku Sedanu, 21, Cyril Kassenu, 26, and Kingsford Agah Semaglo, 18.

The Command said a search at the suspects’ premises led to the retrieval of a pump action gun, a Stoeger ST R9 pistol, a dummy Austria pistol, a jackknife, a face mask, 12 BB cartridges, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, one AK-47 round of ammunition, a talisman and two kitchen knives.

It noted that all the items had been kept as exhibits to support investigations.

The Police said preliminary investigations suggested that the suspects were members of a criminal group involved in armed robbery and landguard activities.

It alleged that they used the recovered weapons to terrorise residents in Sapeiman and nearby communities.

The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts continue to determine their involvement in other robbery cases and related criminal activities. The Police also said it was working to identify and arrest any additional accomplices.

The Accra Regional Police Command commended members of the public for providing credible information that supported its work and urged residents to remain vigilant.

It encouraged the public to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Police emergency numbers, adding that it remained committed to protecting lives and property across the region.

By: Jacob Aggrey