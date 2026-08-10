Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed immortalised with cenotaph, qur’anic prayers

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has unveiled a cenotaph in honour of the late Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, as the nation marked the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people.

The monument, unveiled on Thursday at the Ministry of Defence in Accra, pays tribute to Dr Boamah, who also served as Minister of Communications, for his contribution to Ghana’s security and national development.

The ceremony was attended by the late minister’s mother, wife and children.

An inscription on the cenotaph described Dr Boamah as a distinguished public servant committed to a retooling strategy for the GAF aimed at modernising equipment, strengthening operational readiness and improving the welfare of personnel.

Speaking at the ceremony, President John Dramani Mahama said the unveiling was not only about a monument but also an opportunity for the nation to express gratitude to a patriot whose life was dedicated to Ghana’s service.

He said a cenotaph was a lasting reminder that although life might end, the values of service, integrity, patriotism and sacrifice must continue to inspire future generations.

“For me, this immortalisation of Omane’s memory is deeply personal,” President Mahama said, describing Dr Boamah as a friend, younger brother, loyalist and close adviser who stood by him during significant moments of his political career.

“Omane was a great human being. His kind is difficult to find in our world today,” he added.

President Mahama said Dr Boamah served as Defence Minister with dedication, humility and unwavering commitment, contributing to the strengthening of Ghana’s security architecture and democratic governance.

“Dr Omane Boamah served with diligence, humility and unwavering commitment to the security and stability of our Republic. His contribution to strengthening our Armed Forces and advancing Ghana’s democratic governance will remain part of our national story,” he said.

The President commended the GAF for honouring its former minister and expressed government’s condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all eight victims.

The other civilian victims were Dr Alhaji Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed, Minister of Environment; Alhaji Limuna Muniru, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The military personnel were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a related development, the NDC leadership of the Tamale Central Constituency and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Prof. Alidu Seidu, held prayers to mark the first anniversary of the death of the former MP, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Islamic clerics gathered at a community mosque near the constituency party office for Qur’anic recitation and prayers for the soul of the late minister and the other victims of the crash.

The prayers sought forgiveness for the deceased and reflected on Dr Murtala Mohammed’s faith, values and commitment to Islamic teachings.

A solemn ceremony was later held at the constituency office to honour his memory and reflect on his contribution to the constituency and the country.

Prof. Seidu described the late MP as a leader of wisdom, integrity and honesty, with a strong commitment to Islam.

As part of the commemoration, the MP donated food items to 90 widows and 10 orphans in honour of the late minister.

The items included rice, cooking oil, crates of milk, prayer mats and assorted drinks.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI & YAHAYA NUHU NADAA

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