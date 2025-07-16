Police arrest three suspects for robbery attack at Jukwa

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects for a robbery attack at Jukwa near Afransie in the Western Region.

The suspects were arrested on July 15, 2025 after a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GT 7426-23, transporting gold concentrate from a mining site to Wassa Akropong, was attacked near Jukwa town.

The occupants of the vehicle at the time of the robbery included the driver, Kofi Gyamfi, a security guard, Bashiru and one other person.

The robbers attacked the vehicle and made away with the gold concentrate.

Following a swift Police intervention, suspect Foster Peprah, a small-scale miner, was arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he carried out the robbery with one Isaac, who is currently on the run. During interrogation, Foster mentioned Kofi Gyamfi, the driver, as the individual who invited them to carry out the robbery.

Kofi Gyamfi was later arrested, and he named Bashiru, the security guard, as the originator of the plan. Bashiru was subsequently arrested at his hideout in Wassa Gyedua.

All three suspects are currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to arrest suspect Isaac who is currently on the run.