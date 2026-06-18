Police arrest wanted car snatching suspect

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a series of car snatching robberies and vehicle thefts in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, William Opoku, also known as Father Blessing, was arrested during an intelligence led-operation at Ahwiaa near Kumasi after Police identified hideouts used by him and his gang at Ahwiaa and Pankrono.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted involvement in several vehicle thefts, including the stealing of a Toyota Corolla on the Anwiankwanta–Asanso stretch, a Police officer’s Toyota Corolla at Pankrono, another Toyota Corolla at Moro Market, and a white Toyota Corolla at Anloga Junction, all in Kumasi.

He subsequently led Police to recover the white Toyota Corolla from a workshop where it was undergoing repairs.

He also confessed to involvement in the attack on a Police officer at Kronum Brokutu on 5th July 2025, during which an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition were stolen.

The suspect further identified his accomplices as Prince alias Killer Wooah, Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko, Aki, and Yaw Antwi.

Police mounted a follow up operation on 17th June 2026 and spotted Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko, and another suspect riding an unregistered Honda PCX motorbike.

During an attempt to arrest them, the rider allegedly knocked down a Police officer and opened fire while fleeing.

Police returned fire, during which Suley alias Shangu Spirit and another suspect identified as Long Story sustained gunshot injuries, while Bonkro alias Okoronko escaped.

Suspect Suley alias Shangu Spirit has been linked to several car snatching and vehicle theft cases, including those at Anwiankwanta–Asanso, Anloga Junction, and Moro Market as well as the attack on the Police officer.

The stolen AK-47 rifle is believed to be with William Opoku alias Father Blessing for safekeeping.

The injured suspects were rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies have since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Suspect William Opoku is currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts have been intensified to arrest the remaining accomplices, including Bonkro alias Okoronko, and to recover the stolen vehicles, the AK-47 rifle, and ammunition.