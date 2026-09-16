Police interdict seven officers over alleged extortion

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted seven police personnel in connection with an alleged extortion incident in Accra.

The officers, who were members of a patrol team, are alleged to have demanded money from a victim and compelled him to withdraw the money from an ATM for them.

The interdicted officers are Inspector Courage Boateng, General Sergeant Stephen Addo, General Corporal Moses Anyravi, General Corporal Prosper Adiabo, General Lance Corporal Samuel Anokye, General Constable Henrietta Coleman and General Constable Bernard Amoako.

According to the Police, the interdiction is to make way for an ongoing investigation by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken based on the outcome of the investigations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme