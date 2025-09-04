Police investigate alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu at Akwatia

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into an alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu Osman at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

According to a statement issued by the Eastern South Regional Command, the incident was first reported to the Akwatia District Police Command on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Police said the complainant was given a medical form to seek treatment at a hospital and return the endorsed form to aid investigations.

The matter has since been referred to the Eastern South Regional Police Command at Kibi for further investigations.

By: Jacob Aggrey