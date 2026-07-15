Police probe Adams death

Police in South Africa are investigating the death of World Cup footballer Jayden Adams, whose body was discovered at a property in Cape Town over the weekend.

The 25-year-old’s passing comes just two weeks after he helped the national team reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

“Cape Town central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday,” police said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Police confirmed the body was found at a property in the Cape Town neighbourhood of Schotsche Kloof at around 11 am on Saturday, but provided no further details.

Adams’ father, Juanito Adams, told South African TV news station eNCA on Sunday that the family was currently awaiting the results of an autopsy and had not yet made any funeral plans.

“As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it,” Mr Adams said. “It won’t be easy to carry on. People say it will become easier, but it won’t. You just learn to live with it.”

The young player featured in all three of South Africa’s group games, contributing to their best-ever World Cup performance. He was not part of the squad for the 1-0 defeat to Canada in the round of 32 on 28 June.

Tributes were paid to Adams with moments of silence observed at Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final matches between England and Norway and then Argentina vs Switzerland.- independent

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