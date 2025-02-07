 Bach wants safe sport access for children

From the Vatican, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a global call to ensure all, regardless of their background, have access to safe sport. Speaking at the World Leaders’ Summit, he highlighted the power of sport to educate, foster inclusion, and promote peace.

In a setting as symbolic as St. Pe­ter’s Square in the enclave within the Italian capital, Thomas Bach, made the rallying statement during the World Leaders’ Summit on the Rights of the Child, an event presided over by Pope Francis and held on 2 and 3 February 2025. The German official, who participated in the discussion panel titled ‘The Child’s Right to Leisure and Play’.

“Today, we are reminded of our collective responsibility: to build a better world for our children, we must act faster, aim higher, be stron­ger, and, above all, join hands,” he declared.

Giving a speech laden with symbol­ism, the IOC President emphasised that sport is not merely a physical activity but a powerful educational and social tool. “Through sport, children learn universal values such as teamwork, discipline, and fair play. They discover the importance of rules, mutual respect, and the joy of striving together towards a common goal,” he reflected.

The 71-year-old veteran leader also highlighted the role of the Olym­pic Movement as a space for global unity and solidarity. He pointed out that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games would bring together athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees, proving that sport can transcend bor­ders and bring together people from different backgrounds, even in times of conflict.

“Sport has the power to build bridges, to unite people beyond their differences. It is a force for peace in an increasingly fragmented world,” the IOC President insisted, reinforc­ing the idea that Olympism is far more than just sporting competition. Creating opportunities for children through sport is one of the IOC’s guiding principles. During his address, Bach presented two key initiatives through which the IOC seeks to en­sure safe access to sport for millions of children worldwide: the Olym­pic Values Education Programme (OVEP) and the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

OVEP, implemented in over 60 countries and benefiting more than 60 million children each year, inte­grates sport into national education systems. “From Greece to Senegal, from Oman to Montenegro, from Italy to China, Olympic Values Edu­cation Programmes are being adopted at a national level, proving that we are fulfilling our responsibility to make sport accessible to all children,” the German explained.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Refuge Foundation focuses on bringing sport to children living in refugee camps and displaced communities. “Thanks to our work, more than one million young people across four continents have gained access to safe sport, essential for their physical and mental well-being. Through sport, these children find stability, belonging, and moments of solidarity amid crisis,” the IOC President affirmed.

Delivering an inspiring message, Bach concluded his speech by reaf­firming the transformative role of sport in children’s lives. “As these and many other examples demonstrate, sport is far more than just physical activity. Sport is health. Sport is inclusion. Sport is respect. Sport is empowerment. Sport is solidarity. Sport is peace.”

The World Leaders’ Summit on the Rights of the Child, convened by Pope Francis to mark the Internation­al Day of the Rights of the Child and Adolescent, brought together experts and representatives from various na­tions to develop strategies to support the millions of children still living in extreme vulnerability.

– .Insidethegames