Police rescues 15-year-old Nigerian girl trafficked into Ghana for sex work

The Western Central Regional Police Command has rescued a 15-year-old Nigerian girl who was trafficked into Ghana for sexual exploitation.

According to the police, the victim was tricked by her traffickers with the promise of a cleaning job in Nigeria but was instead brought to Tarkwa and forced into sex work.

In a press statement signed by Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Beatrice Turkson, and shared with The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the police disclosed that a 25-year-old woman, Joy Ogbonna, was arrested at Aboso near Tarkwa on Monday, November 3, 2025, following a report by the victim’s father, Ogbonno Onuigbo, in Nigeria.

Investigations revealed that one Golden Blessing, who is currently on the run, lured the victim from Enugu to Lagos under the pretext of offering her a cleaning job and later handed her over to Ogbonna, who transported her to Ghana. Upon arrival, the suspect confined the girl in a room, compelled her into prostitution, and took the proceeds.

The statement added that, through the help of a passerby, the victim managed to contact her father, leading to her rescue by officers from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Tarkwa. A medical examination later confirmed that she was five weeks pregnant.

The suspect, Joy Ogbonna, is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court soon, while efforts are underway to arrest her accomplice, believed to be hiding in Nigeria.

The Western Central Regional Police Command commended the public for their vigilance and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable persons from all forms of abuse and exploitation.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG