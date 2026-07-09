Dalic, Martinez leave Croatia, Portugal coaching roles

Croatia’s most successful head coach, Zlatko Dalic, stepped down on Wednesday after nine years in charge, less than a week ​after his side’s exit from the 2026 World Cup following a loss ‌to Portugal in the round of 32.

Under Dalic’s tenure, Croatia finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2022 edition in Qatar, but the team exited the tournament without a medal this time around.

Roberto ⁠Martinez

Following his appointment in 2017, Dalic led Croatia in 111 matches, recording 62 wins. His team were also runners-up in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

“Head coach, thank you for everything, the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, ‌the medals, ⁠the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch,” the Croatian Football Federation said in a statement.

In this year’s World Cup campaign, the 59-year-old’s side advanced to the round of 32 after finishing second in Group L, despite ⁠a 4-2 defeat by England, a narrow 1-0 win over Panama in which they managed only two shots on target, and a victory over Ghana.

But their campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat ⁠by Portugal, after which Dali criticised what he described as poor officiating, citing a VAR-awarded penalty and a late offside decision that ruled out Josko Gvardiol’s stoppage-time equaliser, though ⁠he said refereeing was not an excuse for Croatia’s World Cup exit.

Meanwehile the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) yesterday confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez ‌following the expiry of his contract.

“The Portuguese Football Federation announces that it officially ended its contractual relationship with the National Team Coach, Roberto ⁠Martinez, and his coaching staff this Wednesday,” the FPF said in a statement.

The announcement came two days after Martinez said he would be leaving the role following Portugal’s 1-0 defeat by Spain in the World Cup Round of ‌16 ⁠on Monday.

The 52-year-old Spaniard was appointed Portugal coach in January 2023 after leaving Belgium and guided the team to ⁠the UEFA Nations League title in 2025. – Reuters

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