Egypt fume at injustice, makes Messi favouritism claims after exit

With 12 minutes of normal time remaining, Egypt stood on the cusp of their greatest ever World Cup result.

The Pharaohs led Argentina, the reigning world champions, 2-0 in Atlanta Stadium.

A quarter-final spot their first beckoned for the football-obsessed African country.

Then it went wrong very quickly. Horribly wrong.

When Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, it was a case of Egypt digging in and getting over the line. But they looked panic-stricken when Argentina captain Lionel Messi who else? made it 2-2 four minutes later.

Enzo Fernandez then completed a remarkable Argentina turnaround with a header in the second minute of stoppage-time to send their fans wild with delight.

Egypt were down and out and downright furious after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled out a second goal by Mostafa Zico for a foul after midfielder Marwan Attia was penalised for slightly stepping on Lisandro Martinez at the start of the move, when they were leading 1-0.

They were also adamant Mohamed Salah was fouled in Argentina’s penalty area, seconds before the reigning champions broke for the winner.

When French referee Francois Letexier signaled full-time, many of Egypt’s players slumped to the floor in disbelief at what had just happened.

In an explosive interview after the game, Egypt boss Hossam Hassan said his side had been “treated unfairly” and “suffered injustice”. BBC Sport has approached FIFA for comment.

“There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch,” added Hassan.

“Negative aspects all around. It’s just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded.

“Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.

“The world champion received support at every level. There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome.”

This match had everything a penalty save, a disallowed goal, a red card as well as a thrilling comeback.

BBC Sport unpicks a game that will go down in World Cup history for featuring a team who were two goals down so late on, but who went on to win without needing extra time.-BBC

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q