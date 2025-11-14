Power Queens Club supports physically challenged students in Offinso

The Ashanti West Power Queens’ Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has donated assorted items to the Physically Challenged Action Foundation in Offinso in the Ashanti Region to support students with disabilities.

The donation, which took place on Friday, October 31, 2025, formed part of activities marking the just-ended Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Items presented included wheelchairs, packs of bottled water, sanitary pads, tissues, food items, assorted drinks, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Members of the Ashanti West Power Queens, dressed in pink, joined the event in solidarity with the breast cancer awareness campaign.

The Physically Challenged Action Foundation, a non-governmental organisation established over 50 years ago, has been mobilising, rehabilitating, and training physically challenged persons across Ghana to enable them to live independent lives.

President of the Ashanti West Power Queens’ Club, Rita Adjei, said the gesture formed part of ECG Power Queens’ corporate social responsibility to improve the welfare of the underprivileged.

The Offinso District Manager of ECG, Mrs. Ruth Boatemaa Boateng, noted that beyond selling electricity, the company was committed to positively impacting communities within its operational areas.

The Chief Executive of the foundation, Barimah Antwi, expressed gratitude to the ECG Ashanti West Power Queens and appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture to support persons with disabilities.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, OFFINSO

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q