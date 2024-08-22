Prampram to host 2024 WPL Super Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has selected the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram as the host venue for the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Super Cup.

The off-season tournament is scheduled to commence on September 21 and is expected to wrap up on September 29.

Qualification for the tourna­ment is based on club perfor­mance in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League where the first four clubs from the Northern Zone and Southern Zones automatically qualify to compete.

The third edition was held at the Kyebi Artificial turf and after all the thrilling clashes, Southern Zone’s Army Ladies emerged the eventual winners.

Balloting and pairing sched­ules for the entire competition will be released in due course.