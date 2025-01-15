Pres Mahama must tackle pressing human rights issues – Amnesty International

Amnesty International (AI) has called on Presi­dent John Mahama and his government to ensure the pro­motion and protection of human rights, including gender equality and women’s rights.

It said the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and to a healthy environment for everyone in the country must be prioritised by the President.

“President John Mahama and his new government should work to prioritise and tackle key human rights issues head-on over the coming years. This must include the persistent barriers to gender equality and the protection of women from witchcraft accusa­tions and ritual attacks,” the AI’s Interim Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marceau Siv­ieude, said in a message issued by the organisation to the President

AI stated that the repression of peaceful protests last year against the environmental impact of “galamsey” had emphasised the need to amend the Public Order Act to protect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and also put an end to illegal mining. The organisation said several violations of the right to peaceful assembly in the country were documented in 2024, stressing that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly must be protected and respected.

It indicated that, for example, that in July, a planned protest in Accra was banned at the request of the police, who cited lack of personnel to provide security and in September, more than 50 people were arrested during protests in Accra against allegations of cor­ruption.

AI further stated that over the last years, the security forces abused the requirement for protest organisers to provide prior notifi­

cation about a planned assembly.

“The requirement of notifica­tion should not be used to restrict the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. International human rights law protects spontaneous as­semblies,” said Genevieve Parting­ton, Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana.under­

“We urge the government of Ghana to amend the Public Order Act to expressly include an exemption from the prior notifi­cation requirement in the case of spontaneous assemblies. The legal proceedings affecting those who have solely exercised their right to demonstrate peacefully must be dropped,” she highlighted.

AI called on the government to ensure a significant increase in the representation of women in political and public life, for instance, taking all appropriate measures to ensure women had equal right to participate in the formulation and implementation of government policy and to hold public office at all levels of gov­ernment, in line with the Affirma­tive Act, passed in July last year.

Additionally, it urged the gov­ernment to pass a new legislation, specifically criminalising witch­craft accusations and ritual at­tacks, and also develop a national strategy to educate people about the negative impact of witchcraft accusations on human rights.

It said witchcraft accusations continued to be common in the Northern and North-East regions.

“This deeply-rooted prac­tice has led to untold suffering, discrimination, and violence, especially against older women. Hundreds have fled their villages, fearing for their lives and ended up in camps,” AI stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER