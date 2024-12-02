President inaugurates 2nd phase Obetsebi Lamptey interchange project

Commuters and motorists, who ply the Kaneshie-Accra and Korle-Bu-Abossay Okai-Ring Road West stretch, last Friday heaved a major sigh of relief following the inauguration of the Phase Two of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

The inauguration of the facility has opened traffic to motorists, freed drivers and commuters from the incessant congestion which had become a common feature in the area.

Initiated in 2020, the second phase of biggest three tier Interchange in the sub-region was a sequel to the first phase which was commenced in 2018, completed and also inaugurated in 2020.

Executed by Messrs QGMI, the scope of work for the second phase comprised a flyover on the Ring Road West that is Awudome to the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai, and widening of the Ring Road West road, that is from Awudome Junction to the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout into a 2 x 3 dual carriageway and improvement of the Awudome Road.

Similarly, the first phase which was completed and inaugurated in November 2020, included a 550metre east-west viaduct (flyover) and ramps linking the Dr Busia Highway and the Graphic Road (Kaneshie-Malam Road).

Also, subterranean storm drains and culverts of similar dimensions extending to the Ring Road West carriageway were constructed as part of the general scope.

Inaugurating the facility, President Akufo-Addo said the initiative to construct the Interchange was not only to honour the memory of the late Emmanuel Odartei Obetsebi-Lamptey, but a major game charger for road connectivity in the capital.

He stated that the project was a further evidence of his government’s strong commitment to development that enhanced mobility while driving economic growth as well as improving the lives of all Ghanaians.

Outlining the rationale behind the project, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his vision was to confront the persistent traffic congestion that had characterised the area for decades.

On his part, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Keith McMahon, said the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana collaboration in the transport sector was helping develop trade routes within the sub-region.

He noted that from the Tamale International Airport to the Prempeh I International Airport, the two governments had worked together to improve domestic and international transport.

“We are also collaborating on the Tema-Afloa Road project as well as the Bolgatanga-Bopu Road. Our mutual aim is to boost economic growth through these projects and I am glad to know that today marks another step in that direction,” he emphasised.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso- Boakye, explained that government’s commitment to improving urban mobility and transforming the lives of Ghanaians, through efficient and sustainable road infrastructure was not in doubt.

He said the completion of the project would significantly improve traffic flow between key arterials, including the Ring Road West towards the Nkrumah Interchange and the Ring Road West Extension towards Abossey Okai.

Mr Asenso-Boakye underlined that the Obetsebi Interchange Phase II Project was indeed a testament to the government’s continuous commitment to improving urban mobility and transforming the lives of Ghanaians, through efficient and sustainable road infrastructure.

On the technical details of the project, he stated, the three-tier interchange featured a 389-metre bridge, providing a direct link for traffic on Ring-Road West across the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle.

Furthermore, he explained that the bridge descend prior to the Abossey Okai traffic lights, ensuring seamless movement for commuters and effectively eliminating delays caused by cross-traffic.

He said in order to enhance mobility, the Nii-Teiko Din intersection on the Kaneshie-Mallam Road had been reconfigured to allow right-in and right-out movements only.

“By eliminating traffic lights and redirecting left-turn maneuvers to either the reconfigured Circle or alternative junctions, we have streamlined traffic flow and reduced unnecessary stops,” he stressed.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL