President Mahama celebrates Christina Koch’s Artemis II Mission, highlights Ghana Connection

President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated NASA astronaut Christina Koch on her selection as a crew member of the historic Artemis II mission to the Moon.

The President joined the University of Ghana and Ghanaians in celebrating Koch’s achievement, describing it as a moment of national pride.

He noted that Koch, who is the only woman on the Artemis II crew, once studied at the University of Ghana as an exchange student during the 1999/2000 academic year.

According to him, her time at Legon went beyond academics, as she immersed herself in Ghanaian culture and heritage.

He said she studied courses such as the History of Ghana, the History of Africa, Rural Sociology, Music, and Twi for Beginners.

President Mahama pointed to Koch’s gesture of carrying the Ghanaian flag into space as a touching moment for the country.

He said it shows that the experiences and connections people make in Ghana remain with them wherever they go.

He added that her journey from studying in Accra to becoming part of a major space mission should inspire young people across Ghana to aim high.

“It reminds us that our educational institutions continue to shape individuals who go on to achieve great things globally,” he stated.

President Mahama wished Koch and her fellow crew members on the Artemis II a safe return to Earth, expressing hope that their success will encourage future generations to believe in their potential.

He congratulated her and describing her achievement as a source of pride for Ghana and the African continent.

By: Jacob Aggrey