President  Mahama grants 998 prisoners amnesty

President John Dramani Mahama has granted amnesty to 998 prisoners serving various jail terms across prisons in the country.

The gesture is upon the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State and in accordance with Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

A statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in Accra yesterday said the number is out of a total of 1,014 recommended.

Per the statement, 87 persons who were sentenced to death will now be commuted to life imprisonment whiles 51 prisoners who were on life sentence will now have to serve 20 years.

First time offenders to be granted pardon are 787, seriously ill, 33, over 70 years irrespective of offence 36, nursing mothers, 2 and petitions, 2.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI