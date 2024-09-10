Catholic Bishops urge EC to ensure impartial, lawful electoral process during December polls

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Confer­ence (GCBC) has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that all electoral processes are carried out impartially and in accordance with the Law.

According to the GCBC President, Most Reverend Matthew Gyamfi, the EC must facil­itate open communication with stakeholders, and address concerns regarding the electoral process promptly and transparently.

“We trust the EC will uphold its mandate with transparency,” said Most Rev. Gyamfi, who is also the Bishop of Sunyani, in a com­munique issued in Accra yesterday ahead of the upcoming elections.

Turning to the security agencies, he urged them to keep up with their responsibility of maintaining peace and order.

“We call on all security personnel to perform their duties with professionalism and respect for human rights, it is essential that the security services work impartially and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, without bias or favoritism,” he said.

Most Rev. Gyamfi called on the media to practise responsible journalism by providing ac­curate unbiased and balanced reporting, adding that it was imperative that the media helped to foster well-informed electoral and avoid sensa­tionalism that may incite division and conflict.

He appealed to the Judiciary to uphold justice with fairness and impartially in the event of election dispute.

“We trust that the judiciary will address them with the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law, the judiciary’s role in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process can­not be overstated,” he said.

The GCBC President urged political parties to conduct their campaigns with respect for democratic values and dignity of all individuals while political discourse should be routed for constructive dialogue and commitment to the common good.

“We call on all parties to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, and to respect the laws governing elections and political conduct,” he added.

Most Rev. Gyamfi appealed to the youth who have attained the age of 18 and registered to vote, to engage in the elections positively and constructively.

“Let your voices be heard in the critical electoral process for the advancement of our democracy and responsible enough to resist manipulation from any quarters to engage in any disruptive or violent behaviour,” he added

Most Rev. Gyamfi called on traditional and religious leaders to foster environment of mutual respect, actively work towards reducing tension and be mediators of peace.

”As we strive to be cir­cumspect in our teachings, let our actions reflect our commitment to harmony and reconciliation, ensuring that our electoral pro­cess does not sow seeds of discord but rather strengthen our national fabric,” he added.

He urged the electorates to exercise their right to vote wisely and responsible.

”May our actions and words reflect our com­mitment to the values of true freedom, justice, probity and accountability.

The President of GCBC advised the elector­ates to educate themselves about the candidates and their platforms and vote for those who align with your vision for a better Ghana.

He appealed to the electorates to work together to ensure that the elections were conducted in an atmosphere of peace, fairness and mutal respect.

