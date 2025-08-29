Trial for Adu-Boahene case to resume mid-October – Attorney-General’s office assures public

The Attorney-General’s office has assured the public that no evidence has been lost in the ongoing criminal trial of Republic v. Adu-Boahene and others.

This was revealed in a social media post by the Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem Sai, who said all the necessary documents to prosecute the four accused persons had been properly filed as of June 18.

According to him, the documents include contracts of sale, bank transfer records, bank account statements, property ownership papers, company registration documents, INTERPOL stolen vehicle records, purchase receipts, and caution and charge statements from each accused person.

He added that a flow chart showing the movement of money through various bank accounts and testimonies of three prosecution witnesses were also filed.

Justice Sai explained that certified copies of these documents had been served on each of the accused persons, making it unrealistic for the evidence to be lost in a way that could affect the trial.

He further revealed that before the courts went on legal vacation on July 31, the first prosecution witness had already testified and been cross-examined by lawyers for three of the accused persons.

The trial is expected to continue in mid-October when the courts return from the legal break.

By: Jacob Aggrey