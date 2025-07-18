President Mahama welcomes London Mayor

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday reaffirmed Ghana’s firm commitment to international trade and investment, outlining the wide-ranging reforms actively fostering economic transformation and better governance.

He was speaking during a courtesy call from the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan.

The President stated that these strategic reforms, begun just six months into his administration, are already showing tangible results.

He spoke about the renewed business confidence, the relative appreciation of the Cedi, and a decreasing inflation rate as important signs of economic stability and progress, especially after recent global challenges and inherited public debt burdens.

“We are striving to cultivate a new sense of thinking, a fresh approach to doing things, and to ensure that we effectively serve the people who elected us to lead,” President Mahama stated.

He elaborated on key government initiatives, including the ’24-Hour Economy’ policy, drawing inspiration from London, a city he described as “never sleeping.”

The President explained, “We’ve launched a 24-Hour Economy initiative to harness Ghana’s vibrant youthful population and address the challenges of rapid urbanisation by promoting continuous economic activity and opportunities.”

President Mahama further emphasised Ghana’s burgeoning digital landscape, indicating the country’s readiness to fully integrate into the global FinTech community with numerous digital services and innovative companies emerging across the country.

He also reiterated the government’s strong focus on agriculture and agribusiness as vital sectors for creating more opportunities, particularly for young people.

Discussions between the two leaders also delved into the deep historical and business ties connecting Accra and London.

President Mahama acknowledged Accra’s rapid growth and expressed Ghana’s keen interest in learning from London’s extensive expertise in urban planning, efficient transport systems, modern waste management solutions, and effective flood control strategies.

He said, “For a city like London, the efficiency of your transport system, even with perceived challenges, is truly remarkable,” the President noted, adding, “We aspire to develop similar reliable systems where punctuality is the norm for our citizens.”

In his remarks, Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan congratulated President Mahama on his re-election and commended the positive signals his administration is sending to the international community regarding Ghana’s potential.

He praised the invaluable contributions of Londoners of Ghanaian origin, who are enriching various sectors of the city’s economy and public life, from healthcare and transport to the arts.



