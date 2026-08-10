Ratify ILO Convention 190 to protect workers – MDU

The Maritime and Dockworkers Union (MDU) has renewed calls for Ghana to ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 (C190) to strengthen protection for workers against violence and harassment at the workplace.

The Deputy General Secretary of the MDU, Marian Atuguba, said ratifying the convention would promote decent work, improve workers’ wellbeing and boost productivity across various sectors, including fisheries.

She said neighbouring Nigeria had already ratified the convention and urged Ghana to revive its stalled process.

Ms Atuguba, who is also the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) Women’s Chairperson and a member of the ITF Global Executive Board, made the call while facilitating a session on C190 at a three-day workshop for fisheries unions at the NAFAG Hall in Tema last Wednesday.

The workshop, organised under the ITF/LO Norway Project, was held on the theme: ‘Strengthening Fisheries Unions For Decent Work, Fair Recruitment and Safe Workplaces’.

It sought to strengthen fisheries unions and enhance workers’ knowledge of labour rights and workplace protection.

Ms Atuguba said Ghana had made progress towards ratifying C190 before the change in government, but the process had stalled.

She expressed hope that the bill would be reintroduced and passed to enable Ghana to ratify the convention.

“We have been pushing for the ratification of this convention for some time now. It is unfortunate that after the change in government, we have gone back to ground zero. We are hopeful that the bill will be reintroduced and passed so that the convention can be realised in Ghana,” she said.

Ms Atuguba explained that C190 sought to protect workers from violence and harassment both within and beyond the workplace, including situations involving domestic violence and family relationships that could affect workers’ productivity.

She observed that many workers in the fisheries sector had unknowingly endured various forms of harassment because they had come to regard such practices as normal.

She indicated that educating workers about their rights would empower them to seek redress through the appropriate channels and help create safer and more peaceful working environments.

Ms Atuguba stressed that workers who enjoyed peace of mind were more productive, adding that the implementation of the convention would contribute significantly to productivity in the fisheries sector and the wider national economy.

A participant, Sheiryl Braimah, First Vice Chairperson of the MDU and Women’s Organiser for the Western Region, described the workshop as timely and important.

She noted that organised labour had been advocating the ratification of C190 for the past four to five years, but changes in government had often disrupted the process and required it to start afresh.

Ms Braimah expressed concern that women and children remained the most affected by violence and harassment, particularly in fishing communities.

She said some women were subjected to exploitation, including demands for sexual favours before they were allowed to purchase fish, while others endured abuse because they were unaware of their rights.

According to her, the workshop would help empower fisherfolk to identify unacceptable practices and demand decent working conditions.

She further stated that although Ghana was yet to ratify the convention, organised labour continued to negotiate workplace protections through collective agreements while stepping up public education on workers’ rights.

Ms Braimah expressed optimism that participants would take the knowledge gained from the workshop back to their communities to educate others, build awareness and strengthen the campaign for the eventual ratification of ILO Convention 190.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, TEMA

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