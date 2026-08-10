GMA wellness walk draws hundreds in Kumasi

A goodly section of doctors, healthcare professionals, government officials, and fitness enthusiasts took to the streets of Kumasi on Saturday as the Ashanti Division of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) held its 2026 Wellness Walk to promote healthy living and preventive healthcare.

The 10-kilometre exercise, which commenced at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), brought together members of the medical fraternity and the public in a colourful display of unity, fitness, and advocacy for healthier lifestyles.

The event was graced by the President of the Ghana Medical Association, Prof. Ernest Yorke, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Also in attendance were directors of the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, members of the Junior Doctors Association of Ghana, and other distinguished stakeholders in the health sector.

Addressing participants, the dignitaries underscored the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, stressing that regular physical activity remains one of the most effective ways of preventing these conditions.

The Wellness Walk formed part of the Ashanti Division’s commitment to encouraging doctors and the public to adopt healthier lifestyles while emphasizing that healthcare professionals must serve as role models in promoting wellness.

Participants described the event as both refreshing and inspiring, noting that it provided an opportunity to strengthen professional bonds while highlighting the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being amidst the demanding nature of medical practice.

Speaking after the walk, leaders of the Ashanti Division expressed gratitude to all participants, partner institutions, and supporters for contributing to the success of the programme.

They noted that the participation by doctors, known to be one of the busiest cadre of workers, was admirable and a good start and reflected the collective determination of healthcare professionals, government, and the public to place greater emphasis on disease prevention through healthy living.

The Association reiterated its commitment to making the GMA Wellness Walk an annual flagship event, with the vision of expanding participation across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Organisers believe sustained public engagement in such initiatives will contribute significantly to reducing the burden of lifestyle-related diseases and fostering a healthier population.

The successful event reaffirmed the Ghana Medical Association’s role not only as an advocate for quality healthcare but also as a champion of wellness, prevention, and community engagement.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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