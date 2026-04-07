President nominates Diana Ayamga as Bongo DCE

The President has nominated Diana Asoketarige Ayamga for appointment as the District Chief Executive for the Bongo District Assembly.

The nomination was made in accordance with Article 243 clause one of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 clause one of the Local Governance Act 2016 Act 936 as amended.

It is, however, subject to approval by members of the District Assembly.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on April 7, 2026.

The statement, signed by the Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, indicated that the nomination followed an official communication from the Office of the President dated the same day.

It explained that the appointment would only take effect after the nominee secures the required support from the Assembly members in line with the law.

The Ministry urged all stakeholders to support the process to ensure effective local governance and development in the district.

By: Jacob Aggrey