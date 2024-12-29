Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor inducted UPSA Vice Chancellor

Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor was on Friday inducted as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) at a ceremony in Accra.

Prior to his appointment, Prof Mawutor was a professional Accounting and Finance practitioner with over 17 years of experience in higher education and the financial sector.

Prior to his appointment Prof Mawutor served as the Dean of graduate studies for six years (2016-2022).

He is an Associate member of the Institute of Fraud Examiners (USA), a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG), and has been a member of the University’s Academic Board as well as a member of the Executive Committee.

Speaking after the induction , Prof Mawutor pledged to pursue five thematic aspirations to transform the university into a world-class professional institution in Africa and beyond.

The aspirations, he said were to leverage technology; promote interdisciplinary research; promote entrepreneurship, innovation and volunteerism; and uphold, protect and enhance the culture and brand of the university.

Prof. Mawutor said he would build on the solid foundation laid down by his immediate predecessor, Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, who had improved the academic standing of the university in the last eight years.

“We will work tiredly to ensure that students get the needed resources and support to reach their full potential. For our faculty and staff, it is your dedication and expertise which is the foundation of the university and so I look forward to working and supporting you to grow the fortunes of the university.

“As an institution of reach, we pledge to work with the new government to achieve its objective. We also pledge to produce graduates with employable skills that will be relevant to the country,” Prof Mawutor stated.

Prof Mawutor who is also an alumni of the university, stated that his leadership would be grounded on God Almighty and be guided by His timeless principles and values.

“I see my role as a steward of your collective aspirations. My leadership will be grounded on GOD Almighty, and I stand here to pledge that there will be no middle ground,” he said.

He said to leverage on this achievement, his strategic focus on information technology would ensure that students learn coding skills and develop at least a software application in their respective areas of study.

“Upgrade UPSA’s learning management system for greater efficiency, and develop unique accounting software for UPSA financial operations.

Introduce artificial intelligence programmes and increase the number of online courses by 50 per cent,” he said.

Pin Attendance were the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour; Chairman of UPSA Council, Dr Kofi Hene Konadu; outgoing Vice Chancellor; Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey; Chair of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye; Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; clergy, traditional leaders, staff of the university and other dignitaries.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA