Qatar Charity inaugurates clinic, staff quarters for Obrayeko Bawjiase

Qatar Charity, an international non-gov­ernmental organisation, has inaugurated a community clinic under its Health, Wa­ter, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative at Obrayeko Bawjise in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The clinic has an outpatient department (OPD), consul­tation rooms, a laboratory, a delivery suite and a shallow borehole.

Screenshot

Additionally, a 50-square-metre housing unit was built to accommodate medical staff.

The ceremony was attended by community members, tradi­tional leaders, and government representative, led by Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Minister of Works and Housing.

Also present were the District Health Director, Dr Gerald Felix; Mr Talala Eghan; and representatives of Qatar Charity.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MP expressed her gratitude to Qatar Charity for its substantial contribution to improving health­care and living conditions in the community.

She emphasised the impor­tance of community ownership and urged residents to take good care of the new infrastructure.

“The development of this clinic and related facilities is a ma­jor step forward in enhancing the quality of life for the people of Obrayeko Bawjise,” she noted.

Dr Gerald Felix, representing the District Health Directorate, assured community members and stakeholders that efforts would be made to operationalise the clinic swiftly to maximise its benefits.

He pledged the directorate’s commitment to providing the nec­essary personnel and resources to run the facility effectively.

Representatives of the Coun­try Director of Qatar Charity, Mr Hasan Ali Owda, reiterated the organisation’s dedication to rural development and social interven­tions.

He thanked community leaders for their collaboration and trust, stating that continued responsible use of the new facilities would encourage further support from the charity.

“We believe that if this facility is well utilised and maintained, it will serve as a model for future WASH projects in similar commu­nities,” he stated.

Traditional leaders, including the Gyaasehene, Naa Adeimah II; Queen Mother Naakyei Gyanodei; Queen Mother Naakyei Adobah IV; and Zongo Chief, Tijani Mu­sah, were in attendance to bless and welcome the projects.

The queen mothers expressed their joy at the quality of the clinic, particularly the medical equipment.

“We expected a clinic, but what has been delivered exceeds our expectations. We are grateful,” they said.