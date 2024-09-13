Rent Control Department goes digital

A digital platform to enhance and stream­line the operations and services of the Rent Control Department (RCD) was launched in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed; ‘Rent Control On­line Portal,’ the digital platform would intensify the efficiency and transparency of services of the department such as resolving dispute between landlords and tenants and rent advocacy.

Unlike previously, where tenants and landlords were required to visit the office of the department to request their services, they can now log onto the website to do so.

Launching the platform, the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Dr Prince Armah, ex­plained that the digital platform formed part of the country’s drive to modernise the rental housing sector to ensure efficien­cy, and inclusivity.

He said despite the vital role the department played in ensur­ing access to safe, adequate, and affordable housing in line with the Rent Act 220, the manual processes had hindered the mis­sion of the department.

The Rent Act 220, 1963 states that, “an Act consolidate and amend the law relating to the control of the rent and the recovery of the possession of premises in certain cases, to amend existing enactment and to provide for related matters.”

The Deputy Minister add­ed that, the manual processes causing delays, frustrations, and inefficiencies for all involved.

To that effect, he recalled that, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in 2020 pledged to digitise the operations of the Department when he visited there, and witnessed the long queues of citizens waiting to access services.

Dr Armah stated that the phase one of the transformative project would cover the digital­isation of 15 office across 11 regions to allow landlords and tenants in any part of the country to access services.

These offices, he said, includ­ed Head Office in Accra, Accra Central Office, Tema Office, Kasoa Office, Cape Coast office, Techiman Office, Sunyani Office, Takoradi Office, Sefwi Wiawso Office, Bolgatanga Office, Wa Office, Koforidua Office, Kuma­si Office, Tamale Office and Ho Office.

Highlighting the benefits of the digital transformation, Dr Armah further explained that, landlords and tenants would be able to interact with the Depart­ment online without having to travel long distances, and also be in long queues.

“Whether you need to register a property, file a complaint, or resolve a dispute, you will now be able to do so from the comfort of your home or office.

“It will support everything from registering properties to processing complaints, ensuring that services are delivered effi­ciently, transparently, and in real time,” he said.

Dr Armah then urged all Ghanaians to embrace the digital future and make full use of the platform to enhance their rental experiences.

The Chief Rent Manager, Mr Twum Ampofo, noted that the launch of the platform marked a significant step forward in mod­ernising and improving the ser­vices of the department to their clients and the general public.

