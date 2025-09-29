Retired Senior Police Officers Association no longer exists… Justice Srem Sai

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai has explained the background to a case at the Supreme Court about the President’s appointment of a retired police officer to the Police Council.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Justice Srem Sai explained that the Constitution requires the President to appoint a representative of the “Retired Senior Police Officers Association” to the Police Council.

This group existed when the Constitution was written.

He explained that the association no longer exists in Ghana.

Instead, there is now a “National Association of Retired Police Officers,” which is different in both name and membership from the group mentioned in the Constitution.

Justice Srem Sai explained that because the old association does not exist, the President in 2025 appointed a retired Commissioner of Police (COP) to the Police Council.

He stressed that a retired COP is also a retired senior police officer.

He explained that the case before the Supreme Court challenges the President’s appointment and asks the court to order the replacement of the retired COP with a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The retired ACP is a member of the “National Association of Retired Police Officers.”

By: Jacob Aggrey

