RLFG rolls out ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative to inspire youth

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has com­menced a ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative designed to cultivate a passion for rugby league among students while providing them with essential coaching and officiating skills.

To this end, RLFG resource persons, have had interactive sessions to introduce students to the sport, its coaching and officiating.

The initiative seeks to equip young minds with a deeper understanding of the sport and its rules, fostering a love for the game and inspiring the next generation of rugby league leaders.

Through this hands-on approach, ‘Catch Them Young’ introduces students to the fundamentals of rugby league.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Rugby League Development Manager, Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, said the initiative aligns with RLFG’s broader vision of embedding rugby league into the fabric of Ghanaian communities and schools by targeting young students and establishing a grassroots pipeline that supports the sport’s growth and sustainability.

The programme’s goal, he revealed, is in two folds, that is knowledge sharing, which is teaching students about the rules and principles of rugby league to understand the technicalities; and secondly, leadership development, where they seek to spark interest in coaching and officiating, encouraging students to explore pathways beyond playing, to create well-rounded rugby league enthusiasts.

He disclosed that the ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative will be spread across the country, targeting both community and school-based participation.

So far, the programme, he noted, has gained traction in schools like Gal­axy International School (Accra), Fu­ture Stars Schools (Accra and Tema), Englebert School (Accra), Pentecost SHS (Ashanti), Aduman SHS (Ashan­ti), St. Michael SHS (Ashanti), and Akrofrom JHS (Ashanti).

As part of RLFG’s ongoing com­mitment to innovation, a partnership with the Ghana Esports Association has paved the way for the integration of eRugby League.

Beginning next year, the RLFG’s technical department will use eRugby League as a tool to teach players the rules, strategies, and dynamics of the sport in an engaging and interactive manner.

This, according to Mustapha, who doubles as the Rugby League coaches’ educator, highlights the federation’s efforts to embrace technology to com­plement traditional coaching methods, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for players.

