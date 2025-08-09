Road Transport Operators suspend 20% planned fare increase

Road Transport Operators in Ghana have suspended a proposed 20 percent increase in public transport fares.

The decision was made on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after a meeting with the Ministry of Transport.

According to the operators, the move follows concerns over the lack of wider consultations before the planned increment.

In a joint statement signed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), the operators said the existing 15 percent reduction in transport fares, which took effect on May 24, 2025, will remain in force.

They directed all transport operators to ensure that the 15 percent reduction is strictly applied.

The Authorities is therefore urging the cooperation of both drivers and passengers to ensure compliance.

By: Jacob Aggrey