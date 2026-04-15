Police arrest three suspects in narcotic drugs operation in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three (3) suspects in connection with a case of possession of narcotic drugs and engaging in prohibited drug-related activities within the Accra metropolis.

On April 10, 2026, the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector General of Police received intelligence that a group of individuals were planning to engage in the sale of suspected narcotic drugs at Dzorwulu in Accra.

A surveillance operation was mounted and on 11th April 2026, a Police team proceeded to the area and arrested two suspects, Bright Ayivor and Ifeanyi Ijeoba.

The suspects were found in possession of twenty-two (22) compressed substances suspected to be cocaine, which were being prepared for sale to a prospective buyer.

Further interrogation of the suspects led to the identification of a third suspect, Kwabena Botwe as a key figure in the drug trade.

A follow-up operation at Caprice resulted in his arrest after Police mounted surveillance during a planned transaction involving proceeds from the sale of the suspected drugs.

The suspect later led Police to his residence at Greda Estates, where a search resulted in the retrieval of an amount of GHc400,000 and a counting machine.

According to the police, during the operation, he attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an additional GHc420,000, which has been retained as evidence.

All the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before the court.