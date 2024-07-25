RTU fined GH¢100,000 for fielding unregistered players

The Disciplinary Com­mittee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a fine of GH¢100,000 on Real Tama­le United FC (RTU FC) for fielding unregistered players in a Ghana Premier League match.

According to an FA state­ment, RTU behaved in a way that brings the game into disre­pute contrary to Section 34(6) (d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

The Disciplinary Committee found that during the Match­day 28 game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Real Tamale United FC did intentionally deceive the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of the club.

Real Tamale United, accord­ing to the statement, pleaded guilty to the charges and plead­ed for leniency.

The Statement of defence filed by the club explained that the club was in a difficult situation and officials thought their actions on the day was intended to alleviate an already bad situation of the club as the club’s registered players refused to make the trip.

In its ruling on the matter, the GFA Disciplinary Commit­tee found Real Tamale United FC guilty of the charge and fined the Club for misconduct.

Officials of RTU FC, who led the team to the said match, have each been handed a one-year ban from all football-re­lated activities with immediate effect.

The Real Tamale United FC officials banned are Iddi Man­zah Alhassan, Abdul-Samed Iddrisu, Abdul-Gafaru Salifu, Tanko Jentumah and Sylvester Yaw Apanka. –Ghanafa.org