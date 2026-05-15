Black Starlets throw away two-goal lead in U-17 AFCON opener against Algeria

The Black Starlets were left frustrated after surrendering a commanding two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Algeria in their opening Group D match at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The Black Starlets made a dream start to the encounter, taking the lead just two minutes after kickoff through Yao Gavi Robinho.

The youngster reacted quickest in the area to put Ghana ahead and set the tone for what looked to be a dominant evening for Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side.

Eight minutes later, Eric Adu Gyamfi produced a moment of pure brilliance that instantly lit up the tournament.

Spotting the Algerian goalkeeper off his line, the midfielder unleashed an audacious long-range volley from the center area that sailed beautifully into the net to double Ghana’s advantage in spectacular fashion.

With confidence flowing through the team, the Black Starlets continued to create numerous opportunities and should have extended their lead before halftime. However, wastefulness in front of goal kept Algeria alive in the contest despite Ghana’s dominance in the opening half.

The second half, however, told a completely different story as Algeria returned with renewed energy and intensity. The North Africans pushed forward relentlessly and gradually turned the game around with two goals before the 70th minute to draw level against a stunned Ghanaian side.

Algeria were later handed a golden opportunity to complete the comeback after being awarded a penalty, but the effort was blasted wide.

The result leaves South Africa at the top of Group D following their victory over Senegal in the other group fixture.

The Starlets will now shift attention to their crucial second group game against Senegal on May 17 as they aim to bounce back and revive their campaign.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS

[13:37, 15/05/2026] Edem: Ghana concludes IMF bailout programme, shifts to policy coordination instrument

The Government of Ghana has announced the successful completion of its Extended Credit Facility bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking what it describes as the end of the country’s financial bailout relationship with the Fund.

In a statement issued by the Presidency Communications Office on Friday, government explained that the country would now transition to a non financing Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) arrangement with the IMF.

According to the statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama and Minister for Government Communications, the conclusion of the programme reflects the restoration of macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability ahead of schedule.

The statement noted that after the IMF programme was derailed at the end of 2024, the Mahama administration introduced strict fiscal measures, expenditure controls and structural reforms in 2025 to bring the programme back on track.

Government indicated that the measures have led to a significant reduction in inflation, a stronger cedi, lower public debt levels and improved economic growth.

It stated that Ghana’s sovereign credit ratings had improved from restricted default status to a “B” rating with a positive outlook, representing what it described as five levels of upgrades.

According to the statement, Ghana’s gross international reserves rose to about 14.5 billion dollars by February 2026, providing nearly six months of import cover.

Government explained that the reserves would help the country withstand external economic shocks and strengthen economic stability.

The statement further clarified that the new Policy Coordination Instrument with the IMF would not involve financial support or bailout funds.

Instead, it said the PCI would provide technical assistance, support economic reforms, boost investor confidence and help Ghana attract financing from private investors and development partners.

Government believes the arrangement will support efforts to achieve investment grade status, which it says could reduce borrowing costs, attract long term investors and create cheaper financing opportunities for infrastructure and private sector growth.

The Presidency also expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their sacrifices and patience during the programme period.

It further thanked bilateral creditors, the Official Creditor Committee and both domestic and external investors for their support throughout the process.

Government reaffirmed its commitment to prudent economic management, fiscal discipline and creating a favourable environment for investment and job creation.

By: Jacob Aggrey