Safeguard freedom of expression, journalists’ rights – Terlabi

DEPUTY Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has called on the Ghana Police Service to uphold journalists’ rights and safeguard freedom of expression, describing it as central to the nation’s democracy.

He explained that freedom of expression is more than a constitutional right; it is the foundation for all other rights and the cornerstone of a democratic society.

He said: “A safe and independent media ensures citizens are informed, engaged, and able to hold institutions accountable, strengthening governance and public trust.”

Mr Terlabi made the call in Accra yesterday at the opening of a three-day training programme for police officers on freedom of expression and journalists’ safety, organised in partnership with UNESCO and the United Nations Human Rights West Africa Regional Office.

The programme aims to enhance the skills of law enforcement personnel in engaging professionally with journalists, particularly during protests, elections, and other sensitive situations.

He commended UNESCO for training over 8,650 personnel across Africa to promote responsible policing and create safer environments for journalists.

He also praised the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Journalists Association for their continued collaboration in fostering respect, understanding, and peace between security personnel and media practitioners.

Acknowledging recent threats and attacks against journalists in Ghana and across Africa, Mr Terlabi said these incidents underscore the urgent need for greater protection and professional understanding between law enforcement and the media.

He encouraged officers to embrace the lessons from the training and integrate respect for human rights and journalists’ safety into their daily duties.

He further called for incorporating models of freedom of expression and public order into the curriculum of national police schools, emphasising that safeguarding journalists should be a shared responsibility at all levels of policing.

He concluded by urging participants to engage fully, share experiences, and apply the lessons in their stations, newsrooms, and communities, contributing to Ghana’s commitment to justice, strong institutions, and a peaceful, inclusive society.

GJA President, Albert Dwumfour, in his remarks, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the police and the media.

He emphasised that police-media cooperation benefits both sides by improving reporting, reducing misinformation, boosting public trust, supporting crime prevention, and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

He called for regular dialogue, transparency, respect for professional roles, and access to information as key measures to strengthen relations.

Reading a statement on behalf of Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director of the Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, reaffirmed the police service’s commitment to journalists’ safety and freedom of expression.

She noted that all 25 police regions had active Public Relations units engaging the media regularly and that strategic measures are being implemented to ensure a safe environment for journalists and citizens.

She added that journalists, like police officers, often operate in challenging environments, and ensuring their safety is vital for accurate and timely reporting.

Ms Ansah-Akrofi assured participants that under the IGP’s leadership, strategic measures continue to maintain a safe environment for journalists and all citizens.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG AND CHELSEALINA ASANTE

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q