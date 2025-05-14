Safeguarding healthcare  against climate change shocks – Ghanaian perspective

Climate change has become a major global concern, as its effects does not only set back development efforts and economic progress, but also undermine the enjoyment of the right to good health and wellbeing.

This situation exacerbates exist­ing inequalities, particularly among poor and vulnerable people, who contribute less to conditions that cause climate change.

Many countries continue to formulate policies and strategies, to be able to handle climate change effects like extreme weather events and rising temperatures, which directly impact the health of the people, leading to increased risks of infectious diseases, malnutrition and mental health issues.

Climate change effects is making people more exposed to illnesses, exacerbated by increased pollution, flooding, extreme heat, drought and famine, thereby increasing the spread of infectious diseases like malaria.

Climate change has become so vicious that the World Health Or­ganisation (WHO), described the phenomenon as “the single biggest health threat facing humanity.” A research the organisation carried out, also reveals that globally, 3.6 billion people already live in areas highly susceptible to climate change, and warns that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250, 000 additional deaths per year, from under nutrition, malaria, diar­rhoea and heat stress alone.

Children are particularly suscep­tible to heat-related illnesses and malnutrition due to their devel­oping bodies, and older adults are also at higher risk for heat-related complications and have weaker immune systems.

Alarmed by this trend, world leaders made firm commitment to address health-related impacts of climate change, and to help reduce the global health sector’s impact on the environment, at the first ever Health Day at the United Na­tions Climate Change Conference (COP28) in December 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ghana is not immune to climate change effects, which cuts across barriers. The country has been experiencing disrupted socio-eco­nomic development, and medical conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney conditions, and mental illnesses and stress, due to climate change.

The transport sector, followed by electricity and heat producers, are the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions impacts on the health of people, particu­larly the poor. The sector accounts for 46.96 per cent of emissions, while electricity and heat producers account for 34.42 per cent, occur­ring in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, and Tema, and other cities in the country.

The Resilience Against Climate Change Social Transformation Research and Policy Advocacy (REACH-STR) project report, presents a scary signal that if cur­rent temperature trends continue, around 2.6 million people are pro­jected to migrate from the north­ern zone of Ghana to the southern part of the country, by 2050. It is anticipated that temperature will rise by 1.5°C accompanied by reduction and unpredictability of rainfall in the north.

People in areas affected by climate change do not necessarily migrate to other relatively com­fortable places for only economic reasons, but also due to health related issues.

Climate change causes droughts, floods, and extreme weather events, making it difficult or impossible for people to practice agriculture, access clean water, or maintain their homes, thereby affecting the health and wellbeing of people in northern Ghana.

Northern Ghana is experiencing climate change impact on health, leading to high risks of heat-related illnesses, including Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), waterborne diseases, and malnutrition due to droughts, floods, and changes in rainfall patterns. Climate change exacerbates CSM outbreak in this zone – mainly Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Regions, as dry, hot, and dusty conditions are linked to infections.

Recently, the Ghana Health Ser­vice (GHS) has recorded 26 sus­pected cases of CSM in the North­ern Region, with six confirmed case, out of which five patient have been treated and discharged, while one patient remained on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The GHS has allayed the fears of people, by announcing that the region had not recorded any meningitis-related deaths between 2021 and 2024. However, individ­uals and families in the region, and government continue to redirect funds meant for development and welfare to the payment of hospital bills, and buying of medicines.

When people migrate from the north to the south, they would not only compete with those at the receiving end for the use of basic amenities such as potable water, but also the already inadequate health facilities.

The southern part of Ghana, particularly the coastal belt, also experience climate change impacts. This results in increased risks of waterborne diseases, malnutri­tion, and vector-borne illnesses like malaria, exacerbated by rising sea levels, flooding, and extreme weather events.

A 2024 World Bank report recommends urgent measures to strengthen the resilience of Ghana’s health system against the adverse effects of climate change. These included investing in adapta­tion measures, and promoting sus­tainable practices, while prioritising vulnerable persons and fostering international collaboration to pro­tect citizens against health hazards, caused by climate change.

The disadvantaged groups, in­cluding the poor, women, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are mostly affected by climate change’s health impacts. Specifically, during and after disas­ters, these groups bear a greater brunt of climate-related health risks.

Climate change impacts those who are already socially and economically susceptible. Low-in­come populations may be exposed to climate change threats as for instance, those who cannot afford air conditioning are more likely to suffer from unsafe indoor air temperatures.

Climate change impacts on health and development have be­come a human rights issue because they violate fundamental rights, including the right to life, health, and a safe and healthy environ­ment. This exacerbates existing inequalities, disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and undermine their ability to live with dignity and security.

There is, therefore, the urgent need for the government of Ghana to intensify efforts to mitigate the health impacts of climate change, by integrating climate consider­ations into health planning, with the view of adapting to changing conditions.

This should also involve address­ing the specific health risks exac­erbated by climate change, such as increased heat-related illnesses, food insecurity, and vector-borne diseases, as a human rights issue.

Climate change effect on health unduly impacts not only vulnerable communities, but future genera­tions. This calls for equitable solu­tions that would address historical inequalities, and prioritise the needs of those most affected.

Sadly, many of the victims are in the agriculture sector, contrib­uting less to climate change, but they rather suffer the greater effect of its effects on their health and livelihood. Even when government is able to build hospitals and pro­vide medicines, to minimalise the effects of climate change on their health, the poor lack the financial muscle to be able to take advantage of such opportunities.

Climate and health have become identical priority, which cannot be ignored. Employing climate-resil­ient health systems, early warning systems for extreme weather events, and public health education campaigns are crucial for mitigat­ing the health impacts of climate change.

Policymakers, governments, research institutions and stake­holders are expected to join forces in tackling climate change effects on health, before it is too late. If not, the country risk relapsing on hard-earned gains in responding to infectious disease and improving health care.

Tackling the effects of climate change on health involves huge financial outlay, and effective planning, which government alone cannot bear. Other stakeholders; private sector, civil society or­ganisations, and foreign partners, would be expected to play their respective roles.

The Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST) and the Ministry of Health should lead in policy formulation, funding, and coordination, while private sector involvement is crucial for research and development, and the media is expected to play a vital role in raising awareness and advocacy on climate change effects on the health of the people.

The search light should be more on the health of the citizenry, because a healthy population is the most important resource every country can boost off.

Development issues cannot be pushed to the background in ad­dressing climate change effects, but it should fundamentally, be con­sidered health and human rights imperative, and action cannot not be delayed.

The writer is a journalist

BY CLEMENCE OKUMAH