Sampa chieftaincy dispute: Youth Association urges stakeholders’ intervention
THE Bonokyempem Association has called on the National House of Chiefs and stakeholders to intervene for an amicable resolution of the Sampa protracted chieftaincy dispute in the Bono Region.
The association comprises youth who are natives of Bono and Bono East Regions.
Members are worried that the chieftaincy dispute was impeding the development of the area.
Addressing a news conference at Techiman in the Bono East Region, Mr. Gideon Fosu, the President of the association, regretted that the chieftaincy dispute was having a devastating toll on the development of not only Sampa, but the entire Jaman North District.
He said: “The act of lawlessness and violence going on in the area impedes socio-economic growth and development”.
Mr Fosu indicated that the Sampa chieftaincy dispute remained a national security threat and called on the government, the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Churches to collaborate for the resolution of the dispute.
—GNA
