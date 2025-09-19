 Sampa chieftaincy dispute: Youth Association urges stakeholders’ intervention

THE Bonokyempem Association has called on the National House of Chiefs and stakeholders to inter­vene for an amicable resolution of the Sampa protracted chieftaincy dispute in the Bono Region.

The association comprises youth who are natives of Bono and Bono East Regions.

Members are worried that the chief­taincy dispute was impeding the develop­ment of the area.

Addressing a news conference at Techiman in the Bono East Region, Mr. Gideon Fosu, the President of the associ­ation, regretted that the chieftaincy dispute was having a devastating toll on the devel­opment of not only Sampa, but the entire Jaman North District.

He said: “The act of lawlessness and violence going on in the area impedes so­cio-economic growth and development”.

Mr Fosu indicated that the Sampa chieftaincy dispute remained a national security threat and called on the govern­ment, the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Churches to collabo­rate for the resolution of the dispute.

—GNA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

