Seasoned individuals to be appointed to oversee operations of MMDAs – Former Garu MP

A Local Govern­ment expert and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Mr Dominic Azumah Azimbe, has reiterated the commitment of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to appoint seasoned indi­viduals to oversee the operations of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the nation.

He said the party would stick to its avowed commitment to ensuring that well-disciplined, af­fable and experienced hands who understood the workings of the local government structure were appointed for the positions.

Mr Azimbe, a five-time Member of Parliament of Garu, spoke ex­clusively with the Ghanaian Times in Bolgatanga yesterday.

The Regional Coordination Council (RCC) has received an overwhelming total of 180 appli­cations from party supporters who played various roles in securing the significant victory of the NDC in the previous year’s elections.

All applicants, with the excep­tion of those from the Bawku Mu­nicipality, are currently undergoing a thorough vetting process that commenced on Monday of this week and is expected to conclude on Friday, January 24, 2025, unless any unexpected issues arise.

The candidates are undergo­ing intense scrutiny, regarding their specific contributions to the umbrella fraternity within their respective districts, as well as their plans to implement significant changes across various districts and municipalities.

This aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to alle­viate the existing socio-economic difficulties and revitalise the econ­omy, ensuring that the challenges faced by the underprivileged are addressed.

Mr Azimbe stated that in addi­tion to the criteria established by the party regarding the nomination of the MMDCEs, which includes taking into account the cultural diversity of the district, ensuring ethnic balance, and considering the geographical distribution of candidates, it is essential for the nominees to exhibit a profound understanding of the developmen­tal challenges facing their regions.

“Furthermore, they must also demonstrate a willingness to collaborate with the Members of Parliaments (MPs) to foster devel­opment within the metropolitan areas, municipalities, and districts. We need people who identify themselves with the grassroot, people who recognise the develop­mental challenges of the districts, and are ready to cooperate with the MPs to develop them,” the former legislator added.

He consequently urged all po­tential MDCEs in the Upper East to apply their profound passion, focusing on the enhancement of human resources and the develop­ment of infrastructure.

He said, “The party needs peo­ple with unquestionable humility, and will recognise virtually every one to take the progress of the districts forward,” stressing that, the would-be nominees must endeavour to work assiduously to leave an immortal legacy, fondly remembered, and worthy of emu­lation.

A total of seven aspirants, compris­ing former gov­ernment appointees and constituency executives, vying for the MCE slot in the Bolgatanga Municipal­ity-are expected to take their turn in the vet­ting tomor­row.

