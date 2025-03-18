Foriegn

Sergio Ramos receives 30th career red in Monterrey win

March 18, 2025
Referee Rosario Cardenas sends off Sergio Ramos
 Sergio Ramos was sent off in the final minutes of Mon­terrey’s victory over Pumas UNAM on Sunday, his first dismiss­al since he moved to Liga MX.

Ramos was involved in a nu­mous physical battles during the game.

Monterrey were already 3-1 up on 92 minutes when he tackled Guillermo Martínez before kicking   the forward as the ball rolled out of play.

It is the 30th red card of Ramos’ career he was dismissed 26 times for Madrid, twice for Paris Saint-Ger­main and once for Sevilla, although he was never sent off for Spain.

Ramos has scored three goals in four games since joining Monterrey last month.—ESPN

March 18, 2025
