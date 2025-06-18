 Software Engineer remanded for allegedly stealing two rented cars

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a software engi­neer for allegedly stealing a rented Honda CRV vehicle.

Nana Abakah Anderson, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

Anderson, who had no legal representation, prayed the court to admit him to bail because he did not steal the vehicle and that during trial, the truth would unfold.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Osei Mensah, who was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, opposed the grant of bail to the accused person.

According to prosecution, the accused, “when let lose, is likely to commit further offences.’’

Prosecution said accused had several cases before different courts.

The facts as presented by pros­ecution was that the complainant, Alexander Anim, was a business­man in Accra while Anderson lived at North Kaneshie.

On January 14, 2025, Anderson rented one of the complainant’s company vehicles: Honda CRV, with registration number GT 6508-21, valued at GH¢250,000 for three days.

When the rent on the vehicle was due, efforts were made to reach Anderson to return it but that proved futile because he could not be traced and the vehicle could not be recovered, prosecution revealed.

On January 22, 2025, the complainant reported the matter to the Auto theft Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

On April 9 Anderson was ar­rested at his hideout in Kumasi in a similar case and was handed over to the Auto Theft Unit, prosecu­tion said.

In Anderson’s caution state­ment, he admitted renting the vehicle from the complainant but alleged that the vehicle was stolen from him by one Tuga but he failed to report the matter to the Police.

Prosecution stated that Ander­son has failed to provide informa­tion on the said Tuga or lead the police to arrest him.

During investigation, Anderson pleaded that he should be given some time to refund the cost of the vehicle to the complainant, but he failed.

In another development the same court has remanded Ander­son for allegedly appropriating another KIA Optima Vehicle with registration number GW 9610-24 valued GH¢280,000 belonging to one Frederick Asare.

—GNA