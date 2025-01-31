 South Africa and Rwanda go head-to-head over DR Congo war

South Africa and Rwanda’s already fraught diplomatic relations have worsened after President Cyril Ramaphosa accused the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group of killing South African peace­keepers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

As the rebels gained the upper hand in the battlefield by capturing most of Goma – the biggest city in the east – South Africa fired a diplomatic salvo, warning that fur­ther attacks on its troops would be considered a “declaration of war”.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame hit back, accusing South Africa of being part of a “bellig­erent force” involved in “offensive combat operations” to help the Congolese government “fight against its own people”.

A total of 13 South African sol­diers have been killed in the fight­ing since last week as the rebels made a lightning advance towards Goma – a major trading hub on the border with Rwanda.

Last year, another seven South Africans were killed in eastern DR Congo – making it one of the country’s deadliest combat-related tragedies in recent times.

South Africa and Rwanda have long had a difficult relationship.

In 2014, South Africa expelled three Rwandan diplomats after an attack on the home of an exiled Rwandan dissident in Johannes­burg.

Kagame’s government respond­ed by expelling six South African envoys.

Tensions seemingly eased after Ramaphosa’s visit to Rwanda last year for commemorations to mark the 30th anniversary of the genocide in which about 800,000 people were killed.

But they have flared up again, following the death of the South Africans who were deployed to eastern DR Congo in Decem­ber 2023 as part of a regional peace-keeping force sent by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)

South African soldiers make up the bulk of the force – known by the acronym SAMIDRC – that had the mission of repelling armed groups such as the M23 and bringing peace to the miner­al-rich region following decades of unrest.

The latest diplomatic fall-out started with a post shared on Ramaphosa’s X page.

In it, the president confirmed he had spoken to Kagame about the escalating conflict and that both leaders had agreed “on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict”.

Ramaphosa also insisted, in a later statement, that the presence of South African troops in DR Congo was not a “declaration of war against any country or state” – an apparent reference to Rwanda.

South Africa’s Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, however, had a slightly different take, telling re­porters: “There’s been no hostili­ties between us, it’s just that when they were firing above our heads, the president did warn them [that] if you’re going to fire, we’re going to take that as a declaration of war.”

—BBC