South Africa-Ghana ties remain strong, Lamola affirms historic solidarity

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, says the bond between South Africa and Ghana is still strong, rooted in history and shared values.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show yesterday, Lamola praised the “enduring spirit of solidarity” that continues to shape cooperation between the two countries.

He recalled a moment when a prominent Ghanaian leader publicly defended South Africa’s sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity during international scrutiny over its case at the International Court of Justice.

Lamola said that show of support reflects the deep historical ties, mutual respect, and shared commitment to justice and multilateralism that both nations stand for.

“Ghana and South Africa’s relationship is built on longstanding commitment to justice and respect,” he noted.

The Minister also addressed recent discussions around the issue, urging for facts over speculation. “The only issue we are clarifying is, as we deal with the situation, let’s deal with it factually and not misinformation,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme