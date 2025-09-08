South Africa’s Badi Luxolo named as Referee for Ghana vs. Mali World Cup qualifier

Badi Luxolo from South Africa has been appointed as the centre referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier between Ghana and Mali.

The 30-year-old will be assisted by Phatsoane Souru (Assistant Referee I) from Lesotho, Cledwin Baloyi (Assistant Referee II) from South Africa, and Naftal Mweshitsama Negongo from Namibia as the fourth official.

Guezzaz Mohammed from Morocco will serve as the Referee Assessor, while Kachalla Babagana Kalli will act as the Match Commissioner.

The match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025.