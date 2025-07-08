Stakeholders discuss 2026-2030 Decentralisation Policy

The Inter-Ministe­rial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation has concluded the National-Level Stakeholder Consultations on the formulation of the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategy (NDPS 2026-2030).

The stakeholder consultations convened at the Office of the Head of Local Government Ser­vice (OHLGS) in Accra, brought together representatives from Min­istries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC), Development Partners, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the National House of Chiefs.

Since 2010, Ghana’s decentral­isation reforms have been guided by successive policies, with the most recent framework expiring in December 2024. The new NDPS aligns with Articles 35(6d) and 240 of the 1992 Constitution and sup­ports the government’s vision under the Reset Agenda.

Addressing participants at the fi­nal session, the Executive Secretary of the IMCC Secretariat, Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, explained that a root-and-branch review of the previous decentralisation policy had revealed several gaps and weakness­es in the sector.

In this regard, he stated that a team of experts led by Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, with Professor Kwamena Ahwoi serving as Over­sight Consultant, and supported by a reference group of experts, was tasked with leading formulation of a new policy.

The NDPS 2026-2030 is an­chored on the 2024 manifesto of the government and aligns with the Medium-Term National Develop­ment Policy Framework (MTND­PF) for 2026–2030, enabling both policies to be assessed holistically when they conclude simultaneously at the end of their period.

Dr Hoedoafia further outlined that the upcoming NDPS (2026–2030) will focus on six key thematic pillars: Political Decentralisation, Administrative Decentralisation, Decentralised Planning, Fiscal Decentralisation and local finance, Local Economic Development, and Popular Participation and Account­ability.

He added that, “for the first time, the thematic pillars will be shaped by six cross-cutting themes in response to the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the evolving priorities of Ghana’s governance landscape.

These cross-cutting issues are Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environmental Management, Gen­der Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion, Technology and Inno­vation, Ethics, Values, and Change Management, the 24-Hour Econo­my, and Safety and Security.”

The Executive Secretary also emphasised that decentralisation is not only about transferring power to the Local Level, but also about restructuring central-level institu­tions.

“Decen­tralisation is not only about the people down there. It is also about institutional realignment and restruc­turing, where Ministries, Depart­ments, and Agencies at the cen­tre focus on policy formulation, monitoring, and evaluation, while implementation takes place at the local level to improve service deliv­ery,” he said.

The national-level consultations follow a series of sub-national engagements held in May and June in Cape Coast, Ho, Tamale, and Kumasi. These zonal consultations targeted Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Civil Society Organisations, religious leaders, and traditional authorities, serving as a platform to gather the perspectives and experiences of local governance actors.

Insights gathered from both the sub-national and national level consultations will directly inform the drafting of the national decen­tralisation policy that is inclusive, evidence-based, and responsive to Ghana’s evolving governance landscape and achieved on the Reset Agenda.

Participants at the stakeholder sessions included Prof. Lord Men­sah, Acting Head of Service; Mrs Felicia Dapaah A. Boakye, Chief Director at the Office of the Head of Local Government Service; Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, Lead Con­sultant; and representatives from Ministries, Departments, and Agen­cies (MDAs) with decentralised functions.

