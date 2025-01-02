STAND UNITED TO PURSUE PEACE, UNITY AND DEVELOPMENT FOR BAWKU-BAWKU NABA

The Paramount Chief for the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Raan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has called on the people of Bawku to aggressively pursue the cause of peace and tranquility as they usher in the new year (2025).

He said the protracted conflict had dealt a huge blow to the progress of Bawku and its environs, and that, it was only proper the youth and elders in the area charted a progressive path to deliberately and consciously consolidate peace in the area.

This, he believed, was the only way to restore permanent calm, after hundreds of people had been killed, with many others fleeing the area in the wake of the long-running local power struggle.

The Zug-Raan was speaking at the occasion of a joint celebration of his 40th anniversary and the 37th Samanpiid marked in Bawku of the Upper East Region, Tuesday (December 31, 2024).

The Paramount Chief of Bawku who doubles as the President for the Kusaug Traditional Council, Zug-Raan Azoka II ascended the throne of on April 24, 1984, after succeeding his late father, Naba Abugrago Azoka I.

Speaking on the theme: “Forty Years of Selfless Leadership; Consolidating the Peace, Unity and Development of Kusaug”, he noted that the people of Bawku had been confronted with dire socio-economic development issue following some disturbances, as many corporate and government agencies fled the area in the heat of the impasse.

The impasse, he said, had rendered the community destitute and backward, and rallied all tribes in the area to embrace peace, so as to to rekindle the hopes of the once economically vibrant municipality in the region.

“As I call on each and sundry to embrace peace in Bawku, I wish to extend a special thanks to our security services who have worked tirelessly to ensure the protection of lives and property in Bawku”, he added.

The Bawku Naba also highlighted some achievements chalked in his 40-year reign.

Notable amongst them include his immense contribution to abolish the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that threatened the lives of adolescent girls; enskinment of Queen Mothers, and the elevation of many sub-chiefs to the status of Divisional Chiefs.

On education front, the chief touted his efforts in converting the experimental Junior High School into Bawku Senior High/Technical School; the establishment of the Tempane SHS, Zebilla SHST; and the Community Day Senior High Schools in Pusiga, Binduri, Sapelliga and Garu.

Zug-Raan Azoka II called on natives of Bawku and the region at large to endeavour to protect the environment from depletion.

“As part of efforts to protect the natural environment, a ban on bush fire was placed, while I took steps to enskin an Environment Chief called ” MoogNa’ab to take care of the environment in Kusaug following the increasing desertification and its associated climate change effects”, Bawku Naba disclosed to a rousing applause from celebrants.

He used the platform to remind the incoming National Democratic Congress-led government to prioritize the completion of the reconstruction of the 103-kiliometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom road, and the Tamne irrigation dam project.

Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom road, he said, commanded particular attention because of its enormous contribution to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Guest Speaker at the occasion, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, called on the the factions that were embroiled in the chieftaincy conflict to let “the guns go silent” and allow cool heads to prevail, in order that normal social life and peaceful coexistence was restored.

The Outgoing Upper East Regional Minister indicated he knew for sure the Zug-Raan Bawku Naba and his elders had the repertoire to engage both factions to dialogue and reconcile for a smooth transformation of the community.

Dr. Bin Salih further said: “As a community, you may have your differences in beliefs and ethnic extraction, but that should not make you fight each other.

” Your cultural diversity should drive sustainable development, not a source of division and conflict. Let us rise above sectarian differences and reason together for peace and development “.

The annual Samanpiid is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Bawku to mark the end of a successful year, and thank the ancestors for bumper harvest.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BAWKU