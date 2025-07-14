Standard Chartered Bank declares GH¢227.94m dividend

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has declared a total dividend payout of GH¢227.94 million to its shareholders at its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra.

It was to present its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The payout comprises GH¢1.67 per ordinary share, amounting to GH¢225.16 million, and GH¢2.77 million in prefer­ence share dividends.

The Bank emphasised its con­tinued commitment to building a resilient and sustainable business that delivered long-term value in an evolving macroeconomic climate.

Speaking at the meeting the Chairman of the Board of Di­rectors, Ebenezer Twum Asante, highlighted the Bank’s strong foundation, proactive approach to managing risks and resilience in the face of economic headwinds, underscoring its ability to adapt while staying focused on long-term priorities.

He said “Standard Chartered is well-positioned with a robust business model, a trusted glob­al brand and a highly dedicated team. We are confident in our ability to unlock shareholder value and drive sustained growth in this dynamic environment.”

“We remain committed to practising high standards of corporate governance, proactive­ly manage risks amid persistent evolving macroeconomic and global geopolitical risks ensuring operational resilience to deliver positive outcomes,” he added.

The Chief Executive, Mansa Nettey, reiterated the Bank’s com­mitment to long term value noting the importance of innovation, agility and inclusive growth.

“We will continue to execute our strategic priorities within our risk appetite, aimed at enhancing our ability to withstand exter­nal shocks while driving strong, safe and long-term sustainable growth,” he said.

“As a bank, we remain deeply engaged with our clients, helping them position themselves for fu­ture success. Our priorities remain clear: to enhance client service, deliver strong shareholder returns, and contribute meaningfully to the communities we serve,” she added.

“Given our rich history and heritage spanning 129 years of operating in Ghana, the Bank will continue to leverage its key capabilities to drive business growth focusing on driving inte­grated differentiated cross-border capabilities through the Corporate and Investment Banking busi­ness backed by a strong network and leading wealth management solutions tailored to a growing af­fluent segment within the Wealth and Retail Banking business,” she said.

The Bank’s performance she said reflected a balanced approach to risk, returns and strategic long-term value.

BY TIMES REPORTER