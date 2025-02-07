State to recall 5th prosecution witness in Gyakye Quayson’s trial

The Accra High Court has granted a motion for the prosecution in the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, to recall the fifth witness.

Ms Esi Dentaa Yankah, the Principal State Attorney, said the basis for the motion was that Latif Oshenu, the fifth prosecu­tion witness in the ongoing trial, during his cross examination, notified the court of a page that was omitted in an exhibit, which he had tendered into evidence.

The MP, who has pleaded not guilty and granted bail, is facing charges including deceit of public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory dec­laration, and perjury and false declaration for office.

Ms Yankah said the witness sought to refer to that omitted page, but was unable to do so.

The prosecution also stated that there was the need for the witness to be recalled for the complete document to be placed before the court.

Ms Yankah said this would enable him to refer to the docu­ment as he sought to do during his testimony.

“We submit that the complete exhibit P is what will enable the trial court to do justice in the case rather than the court making reference to clearly incomplete document, the construction of which might affect the trial judge’s ability to access the absent page or otherwise,” she explained.

suspecting them to be involved in criminal activity, the police with the help of bystanders arrested Otoo and his compan­ions.

Chief Insp Teye-Okufo said during police investigations, Ms Kwarteng identified Otoo as her attacker.

The court refused Otoo’s application after the prosecution opposed the request, arguing that Otoo posed a threat to society, citing his involvement in a num­ber of criminal activities.—GNA